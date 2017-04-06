Trump hosts Xi Jinping: No Big Macs on the menu

Story highlights Trump once said he'd feed Xi a Big Mac

They are instead dining at Mar-a-Lago

Palm Beach (CNN) Hold the Big Mac, pass the steak.

President Donald Trump won't be subjecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to a meal catered by the local McDonald's here on Thursday night as the two leaders sit down for their first dinner together, despite a threat he made early in his presidential campaign to do just that.

"I would not be throwing him a dinner. I would get him a McDonald's hamburger and say we've got to get down to work because you can't continue to devalue (the Chinese currency)," Trump said in August 2015 on Fox News, as Obama prepared to host Xi for a state dinner at the White House the next month.

"I would give him a very -- yeah, but I would give him a double, probably a double size Big Mac," Trump added, upping the offer.

Trump argued then that the Chinese president should not enjoy a lavish sit-down dinner with the US president because "they want our people to starve."

