(CNN) House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes stepped aside from leading the House investigation into Russia's meddling in the US election Thursday, capping a chaotic ride that began with a secret trip to the White House grounds that would eventually form the core of President Donald Trump's counter-offensive.

In just 16 days, Nunes fell from leading the House's Russia's probe to becoming the target of a House probe himself, as House Ethics investigators announced their inquiry into whether Nunes illegally revealed classified intelligence.

It marked a stunning change for the former cattle rancher from Central California who drew as much heat himself as the Russia probe itself. Nunes' decision to present intelligence gathered by the White House, almost derailed the House investigation, but instead Nunes was forced aside.

The timeline of Nunes' fall starts the day after the stunning public hearing Nunes led where FBI Director James Comey announced that federal investigators have been examining ties between the campaign of President Donald Trump and Russian operatives since last July.

Tuesday, March 21 -- Nunes takes -- Nunes takes a secret trip to the White House grounds , where he reviews intelligence gathered for him by two top White House staffers that Trump and his supporters would say backs the President's claims that he was a victim of surveillance. The intelligence will later form the core of Trump's counter-offensive against the Russia investigations.