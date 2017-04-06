Vogue editor on Melania Trump's 'impeccable' manners

Story highlights André Leon Talley was once a "great friend" of Melania Trump

He traveled to Paris with her in 2005 to help her choose a wedding dress

Washington (CNN) Vogue contributing editor and former editor-at-large André Leon Talley, whom Melania Trump once referred to as a "great friend," weighed in on the first lady's sartorial choices Wednesday evening.

Speaking in a conversation with Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan, Talley called the first lady "selective," noting that she has been very intentional with her fashion decisions.

JUST WATCHED First Lady and Akie Abe visit Morikami garden Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH First Lady and Akie Abe visit Morikami garden 01:07

"You also worked for Melania Trump when she was -- " Givhan began, but Talley cut her off, shaking his head.

"That was then," he said to laughter and applause from the high-fashion audience.

"Melania is very selective and she chooses her looks carefully, and there's obviously a great deal of preparation for the looks. I think that she is indeed a very, very confident person and she chooses carefully for the clothes that look great on her. And it is always her choice," Talley said.

Read More