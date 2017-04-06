GOP lawmaker accuses fellow Republican of using Putin's 'talking points'

Story highlights "I'm ashamed of our government's actions so far and inaction," he said

Dozens, including many children, were killed Tuesday in a chemical weapons attack

(CNN) A GOP lawmaker said he is ashamed that a fellow lawmaker is a Republican after he used Russian President Vladimir Putin's "talking points" to dismiss President Bashar al-Assad's latest actions in the Syrian Civil War.

Rep. Thomas Massie "literally took the talking points out of Putin's mouth and out of the regime's mouth and recited them to an American audience," Rep. Adam Kinzinger told CNN's Kate Bolduan Thursday on "At This Hour." "That made me sick. Frankly, I was ashamed for him being a Republican saying something like that."

More than 70 people -- including many children -- were killed Tuesday in a chemical weapons attack, one of the worst the country has seen during its civil war. US officials have blamed Assad's regime for the attack.

But Massie expressed doubt Wednesday that Syria's leader was indeed behind the attack.

"Frankly, I don't think Assad would have done that," Massie told Bolduan on "At This Hour." "It does not serve his interests."

Read More