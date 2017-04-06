Hertling: Trump's first cold slap of reality

Story highlights Mark Hertling says US faces crises daily, and Trump should expect more of the same

Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling is a national security, intelligence and terrorism analyst for CNN. He served for 37 years in the Army, including three years in combat, and retired as commanding general of US Army Europe and the 7th Army. He is the author of "Growing Physician Leaders." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely his.

Those are the words of President Donald Trump, reacting to photos of the victims of this week's chemical attack in Syria. But in truth, what Trump "inherited" is that thing that comes with the territory associated with being the leader of the free world: crisis.

The national security team that serves the President faces crises on a daily basis. When I was the chief war planner on the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Pentagon earlier in my career, I was constantly amazed at the number, type and complexities of conflict events that went out from our five-sided building to the National Security Council for presidential information and consideration for action.

The national security team must address each of those and recommend a reaction or action, and they do that based on based on the president's view of the world, which is written in the National Security Strategy. That document currently does not exist, but Trump's national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, is feverishly attempting to write it.

During the presidential campaign, few international relations issues were discussed. Trump did repeatedly speak about the threat of ISIS and its sister terror organization al Qaeda. There are US military forces in Iraq, Syria and Yemen (and many other places on the globe some Americans couldn't find on a map) actively conducting operations against these groups according to a plan that has not changed under Trump.

