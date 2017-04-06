Melania and Ivanka -- the glossy faces hiding the real Trump

Story highlights Jill Filipovic: Melania's photo, like the whole of Team Trump, is style over substance

(CNN) Melania Trump's official first lady portrait has set the internet abuzz, and it's just perfect: a soft-focus photo that looks good enough to be in a glossy magazine, illustrating an official biography that's more about gushing than good works. The photo, like the whole of Team Trump, is style over substance. It couldn't be more fitting.

Her stepdaughter, Ivanka, is this ugly administration's other pretty face, and she has an office in the White House. While Ivanka talks a big game -- and wrote a book -- about helping women succeed, her father has put astoundingly few of them in his Cabinet and has already made moves to curtail women's freedoms overseas.

Ivanka says she shares her opinions about women's empowerment with her father privately and that it's not her role to speak out in public. "I don't know what it means to be complicit," she recently said . What it means is helping her father out while he strips rights from the most vulnerable.

That's what Melania is doing, too.

President Trump's administration has had a tough go of it so far. Despite billing himself as a world-class dealmaker and his own party holding a majority in both houses of Congress, Trump was unable to broker a health care deal with Republicans, and his first attempt to enact a key campaign promise flamed out spectacularly. Reality show skills, it turns out, aren't necessarily transferable to real life.

