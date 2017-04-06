Lewis Hamilton: An F1 street race in Beijing 'would be epic'

Story highlights Hamilton hopes for street race in Beijing

Says F1 stars need to show more character

Chinese Grand Prix takes place on April 9

(CNN) When it comes to racing, Lewis Hamilton likes to do his talking on the track.

But the three-time Formula One world champion, known for his aggressive driving style, isn't afraid to voice his opinions about the sport's future direction.

Speaking candidly ahead of Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, Hamilton floated the idea of F1 taking to the streets of the Chinese capital, Beijing.

"I think Formula One has so much space to grow in different places ... we need a street circuit here in Beijing, for example -- that would be epic," Hamilton told CNN.

"There's such a huge following out here and it has more chance to grow out here," he adds. "So that's what I'm hoping for in the future. I hope whilst I'm in Formula One that is something that happens."

