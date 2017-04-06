Moscow (CNN) Russia has challenged President Donald Trump to set out his strategy on Syria after he declared that an apparent chemical weapons attack had transformed his views on the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

But Trump did not offer any details of how US strategy on Syria would change. Nor did he directly criticize Russia, which has stood by Assad in the face of worldwide condemnation of the attack that killed at least 86 people, including 26 children.

Trump's Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, said on Wednesday there was "no doubt" that Assad was responsible for the attack and called on Russia to "really think carefully" about its continued support for the regime.

When asked if Russia would reconsider its backing for Assad, Russia's Foreign Ministry instead challenged the US to show its cards.

"Russia's approach to Assad is clear. He is the legal president of an independent state. What is the US approach?" ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told CNN in a text message.

Syrians have begun buring their loved ones who died in Tuesday's attack.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned against "snap judgments" on what happened in Idlib. "It's indeed a very menacing course of events, dangerous and horrible crime. However, sticking labels on everyone, prematurely, is not a correct thing to do, in our opinion," he told reporters on a regular call Thursday.

Russia is Syria's most powerful ally and has provided the military might behind Assad's grip on the country, which plunged into civil war six years ago.

Before Wednesday, Trump had long argued against trying to depose Assad while also fighting ISIS in Syria, despite several previous confirmed reports of chemical attacks carried out by the Syrian regime.

Trump has maintained that the bloodshed in Syria was the result of weak policy under the previous Obama administration. President Barack Obama in 2012 warned Syria that carrying out a chemical attack would cross a red line.

But in 2013, a chemical attack was carried out in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta, in which activists say 1,400 people died. It was blamed on the Syrian regime and prompted Obama to threaten military action.

Trump said on Wednesday that Obama's failure to follow through with his red line threat "was a blank threat (that) set us back a long ways, not only in Syria but in many other parts of the world."

Laying blame

Several countries have now said they believe the Syrian regime carried out Tuesday's attack, including the United States, Britain and Turkey.

France said it would continue to push a resolution through the UN Security Council that would force the Syrian government to provide flight logs from the day of the attack.

A victim in the suspected chemical attack waits to receive treatment at an hospital in Idlib, Syria, on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said thee attack would need to be investigated. "If it is the case that it was the Assad regime, it shows the barbarism of the regime," she said, describing the attack as "despicable."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Assad a "murderer" over the incident.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem continued to deny the allegations Thursday, repeating the government's claims it had never used chemical weapons and never would. He said that terrorist groups like the Al Nusra Front and ISIS had smuggled chemical weapons into the country from Iraq and Turkey.

He complained that "the accusation fingers are directed at the Syrian regime," even though few concrete details on the incident had emerged.

Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria This photo, provided Tuesday, April 4, by the activist Idlib Media Center, shows dead children after a suspected chemical attack in the rebel-held city of Khan Sheikhoun, Syria. Dozens of people were killed, according to multiple activist groups. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria A man carries a child at a makeshift hospital in Khan Sheikhoun. Activists have blamed the Syrian regime for the attack. In an apparent reference to the attack, two state-run Syrian media outlets reported that there was an explosion at a "rebel poison gas factory" in the countryside of Idlib province. The government has denied using chemical weapons in the past. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria A child's body is seen in Khan Sheikhoun. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria In this photo provided by the Idlib Media Center, doctors treat a child after the suspected attack. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria A baby's dead body is covered. Many of the casualties came as a result of asphyxiation, local doctors say. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria A dead baby is seen in the aftermath of the attack. "I've never seen anything like it, beyond description," said Fares al-Jundi, a doctor who spoke with CNN. He lives in a nearby village and rushed to the hospital after the airstrikes. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria Al-Jundi described how whole families were killed: They died of asphyxiation, and foam covered their mouths. Many died suddenly. "I believe this horrible memory will stay with me for the rest of my life," al-Jundi said. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria An unconscious Syrian child receives treatment at a hospital in Khan Sheikhoun. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria This photo provided by the Idlib Media Center shows victims of the suspected attack. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria Civil defense workers try to reduce the effects of toxic gas as they carry out search-and-rescue missions in Khan Sheikhoun. Hide Caption 11 of 11

Russia on Wednesday claimed that the deaths were cause by a Syrian regime airstrike on a chemical munitions depot held by a "terrorist" group.

Autopsies on three victims conducted in Turkey indicated exposure to chemical substances, Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said Thursday. It's not yet confirmed what chemical agent was involved in the attack, but early indicators point to the release of a nerve agent like Sarin

Victims: We saw warplanes

Hospitalized victims told CNN, that they saw planes drop chemical-laden bombs.

No terrorist or rebel group in Syria is believed to have the capacity to carry out aerial strikes.

Mazin Yusif, a 13-year-old-boy, broke down in tears at the Reyhanli Hospital in southern Turkey near the Syrian border, where about 25 victims have been taken for treatment.

"At 6:30 in the morning, the plane struck. I ran up on our roof and saw that the strike was in front of my grandfather's house," Mazin told CNN.

He said he ran toward his house and found his grandfather slumped over. He ran outside to call for help. "I got dizzy and then fainted in front of my grandfather's garage. I next found myself here in this hospital, naked in a bed."

Another survivor, Ahmed Abdel Rahim, 31, stared vacantly from his hospital bed while explaining he was hit with a poisonous substance carried by three rockets.

"I was in my house. I had difficulty breathing, but I feel better now. But I did throw up after getting to the hospital. I don't know if my family is dead or alive. I don't know anything," he said.