6,755 postal workers were attacked by dogs last year

(CNN) Sometimes, cliches -- such as dogs chasing after unassuming mail carriers -- exist for a reason. There were thousands of dog attacks on postal workers last year, and Los Angeles had more than any other city, according to the latest ranking by the United States Postal Service.

The agency released its annual list on Thursday. There were 6,755 postal employees attacked by dogs last year, a 3% increase from the year before.

Rounding out the top five on the new list were Houston, Cleveland, San Diego and Louisville, Kentucky. Los Angeles, which took over the top spot from Houston this year, reported 80 dog attacks on postal workers in 2016. The numbers are compiled from workers' reports to local postal service offices.

Although the number of dog attacks increased, it is not unusual to see high numbers, especially in metro areas, postal service spokesman Mark Saunders said. Larger cities have a denser population and more pets, which means more attacks, he said.

"Even good dogs have bad days," US Postal Service Safety Director Linda DeCarlo said in press release. "Dog bite prevention training and continuing education are important to keep pet owners, pets and those who visit homes -- like letter carriers -- happy and healthy."

