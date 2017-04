Photos: The Masters 2017 Rickie Fowler reacts on the 13th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 7. Fowler shot a 5-under 67 to take a share of the lead going into the weekend. Fowler, Charley Hoffman, Sergio Garcia and Thomas Pieters are tied at 4 under par. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Hoffman hits a shot on Friday. He led by four shots when the second round started, but he came back to the field with a 3-over 75.

Garcia hits out of a bunker on Friday. He shot a 3-under 69.

Pieters lines up a putt on the 10th hole Friday.

From left, Garcia, Lee Westwood and Shane Lowry wait together on a green.

Adam Hadwin jumps across Rae's Creek while playing the 13th hole.

Paul Casey, left, and caddie John McLaren visualize a shot.

Golfers walk up to the first fairway on Friday.

William McGirt reacts to a missed birdie putt on Friday.

Ryan Moore watches a shot from the pine straw on the 17th hole.

Former Masters winner Charl Schwartzel hits a shot on No. 7.

Hoffman drives the ball on the 18th hole on Thursday, April 6. He shot a 7-under 65 to take a four-shot lead after the first round.

Billy Payne, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, places Arnold Palmer's jacket on a chair at the honorary start of the tournament. Palmer's wife, Kathleen, looks on. Palmer, a four-time Masters winner, died in September at the age of 87.

Jack Nicklaus raises his cap to the sky, honoring Palmer before hitting a ceremonial tee shot.

Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, talks to the media after withdrawing from the tournament on Thursday. Johnson hurt his back Wednesday after falling down a staircase.

Phil Mickelson reacts after making an eagle on the second hole Thursday. Mickelson, who has won the Masters three times, shot a 1-under 71.

Pieters hits a drive during the first round. The Belgian took an early morning lead and finished at even par.

McGirt lines up a putt. He finished in second place Thursday after a 3-under 69.

Jordan Spieth plays his second shot on the 18th hole Thursday. Spieth, the Masters winner in 2015, shot a 3-over 75.

The crowd watches Jason Dufner, Ernie Els and Bernd Wiesberger play the 16th hole on Thursday.

A detailed view of the main leaderboard near the first fairway.

Brandt Snedeker, left, high-fives a crew member after making a putt on the fourth hole.

A fan wears a pin in honor of Arnold Palmer.

Soren Kjeldsen plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.