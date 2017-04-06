The Masters 2017

Breaking News

Updated 7:27 PM ET, Fri April 7, 2017

Rickie Fowler reacts on the 13th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 7. Fowler shot a 5-under 67 to take a share of the lead going into the weekend. Fowler, Charley Hoffman, Sergio Garcia and Thomas Pieters are tied at 4 under par.
See photos from the 2017 Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia.