Moscow (CNN) It is now illegal in Russia to distribute any images that depict President Vladimir Putin wearing makeup and implying he is gay.

Memes of Putin as a gay clown have been widely shared online over the past few years.

The Justice Ministry in Moscow has included one of them among a registry of "extremist materials," along with others such as anti-Semitic and racist pictures and slogans.

The punishment for offenders who distribute, retweet or share the image is 15 days in prison or a fine of 3,000 rubles ($53)

Protesters have used such images of Putin to oppose Russia's anti-gay laws.

Images of Putin, often with rouged cheeks and eye shadow, have been online since 2011 -- and have had much wider circulation since 2013 in protest over what became known as Russia's gay propaganda law.

