Story highlights Explosive device defused in St. Petersburg, days after a deadly bomb attack on the city's metro system

Three Central Asian men who had contacts with metro bomber Akbarzhov Jalilov arrested

Moscow (CNN) Russian authorities defused an explosive device found in a St. Petersburg apartment Thursday, days after a deadly bomb attack on the city's metro system.

"An explosive device was found, it has been defused," said Konstantin Serov, head of the city's Nevsky district administration, according to reports by the state-run TASS news agency.

Authorities in St. Petersburg arrested three Central Asian men who had contacts with bomber Akbarzhov Jalilov, Deputy City Administration of Nevsky district Vladimir Gaidei told CNN.

The building was evacuated early Thursday, upon discovery of the device in a one-room apartment, but most residents are now back in their apartments.

Read More