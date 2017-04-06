Story highlights Museum of Failure showcases innovation flops from around the world

Exhibits include a pen designed specifically for women, coffee-flavored Coca-Cola, and a Donald Trump board game

"Failures are funny," says innovation researcher, and Museum of Failure founder, Samuel West

(CNN) What do coffee-flavored Coca-Cola, a Donald Trump board game and a 1940s lobotomy tool have in common?

They are all considered innovation flops -- and they will all go on display at Sweden's new Museum of Failure

Innovation researcher -- and failure obsessive -- Samuel West is the brains behind the project, which opens in June.

"I've noticed how success is always put up on a pedestal," he told CNN, "but the failures are always swept under the carpet and you don't talk about them."

He's unhappy with this state of affairs. "I know, and everybody knows, that up to 90% of innovation fails."

Read More