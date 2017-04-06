Breaking News

Sweden's new Museum of Failure in photos

Updated 11:10 AM ET, Thu April 6, 2017

Samuel West, the brains behind the Museum of Failure, with the Nokia N-Gage, a hybrid mobile phone game system launched in 2003 and considered an innovation failure.
Trump: The Game was released in 1989, based on buying and selling properties. It will be on display in Sweden&#39;s Museum of Failure, which opens in June.
Coca-Cola BlaK was a coffee-flavored version of the soft drink, launched in 2006 and quickly forgotten.
This facial mask was marketed as a device to make the wearer more beautiful. It gives the user&#39;s face small electric shocks.
&quot;You have to use it every day for three months before it shows any effect, apparently,&quot; says West.
Samuel West described the Bic pen designed for women -- and widely ridiculed on its release -- as &quot;just stupid.&quot;
This Harley Davidson perfume was launched in 1996 and was, according to West, &quot;a total flop,&quot; because it &quot;didn&#39;t go well with the macho crowd.&quot;
The Twitter Peek, an electronic device for writing tweets, was launched in 2008. The screen was too small to show a whole tweet and the rise of smartphones soon made it redundant.
The Apple Newton was an early tablet that, according to West, simply &quot;didn&#39;t work.&quot;
Kodak&#39;s digital camera, launched in the 1990s, was a &quot;wild success&quot; but the company failed to change their business model, leading to the company&#39;s demise, West said.
Sweden is opening a Museum of Failure. All of the exhibits are considered innovation failures, from coffee-flavored Coca Cola and a pen for women to a device for writing tweets.