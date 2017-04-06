Sweden's new Museum of Failure in photos
Samuel West, the brains behind the Museum of Failure, with the Nokia N-Gage, a hybrid mobile phone game system launched in 2003 and considered an innovation failure.
Sweden's new Museum of Failure in photos
Trump: The Game was released in 1989, based on buying and selling properties. It will be on display in Sweden's Museum of Failure, which opens in June.
Sweden's new Museum of Failure in photos
Coca-Cola BlaK was a coffee-flavored version of the soft drink, launched in 2006 and quickly forgotten.
Sweden's new Museum of Failure in photos
This facial mask was marketed as a device to make the wearer more beautiful. It gives the user's face small electric shocks.
Sweden's new Museum of Failure in photos
"You have to use it every day for three months before it shows any effect, apparently," says West.
Sweden's new Museum of Failure in photos
Samuel West described the Bic pen designed for women -- and widely ridiculed on its release -- as "just stupid."
Sweden's new Museum of Failure in photos
This Harley Davidson perfume was launched in 1996 and was, according to West, "a total flop," because it "didn't go well with the macho crowd."
Sweden's new Museum of Failure in photos
The Twitter Peek, an electronic device for writing tweets, was launched in 2008. The screen was too small to show a whole tweet and the rise of smartphones soon made it redundant.
Sweden's new Museum of Failure in photos
The Apple Newton was an early tablet that, according to West, simply "didn't work."
Sweden's new Museum of Failure in photos
Kodak's digital camera, launched in the 1990s, was a "wild success" but the company failed to change their business model, leading to the company's demise, West said.