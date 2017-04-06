Story highlights
- Obama will visit Edinburgh for charity event on May 26
- Former US President will speak to business leaders in the city
London (CNN)Former US President Barack Obama is set to make his first visit to Scotland next month when he addresses business leaders in Edinburgh.
Obama, who left the White House in January after eight years, is expected to give one of his highest profile speeches since leaving office at a charity event organized by The Hunter Foundation.
Obama will follow in the footsteps of former US president Bill Clinton and Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney, all of whom have spoken at previous events hosted by the organization.
According to the Foundation, all of the money raised will be divided between children's charities in Scotland.
The Hunter Foundation, which was set up by businessman and philanthropist Tom Hunter, works with charities across the world including the Clinton Foundation.
"We're always looking for really inspiring speakers to come along to Scotland, and really inspire and inform," Hunter told the UK Press Association.
"To be able to get president Obama, we're really chuffed."