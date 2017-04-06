Story highlights Obama will visit Edinburgh for charity event on May 26

Former US President will speak to business leaders in the city

London (CNN) Former US President Barack Obama is set to make his first visit to Scotland next month when he addresses business leaders in Edinburgh.

Obama, who left the White House in January after eight years, is expected to give one of his highest profile speeches since leaving office at a charity event organized by The Hunter Foundation.

Obama will follow in the footsteps of former US president Bill Clinton and Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney, all of whom have spoken at previous events hosted by the organization.

George Clooney met with homeless workers at a cafe which received support from the Hunter Foundation in 2015.

According to the Foundation, all of the money raised will be divided between children's charities in Scotland.

The Hunter Foundation, which was set up by businessman and philanthropist Tom Hunter, works with charities across the world including the Clinton Foundation.

