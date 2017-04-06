Why Madonna is drinking in the Pepsi controversy

Story highlights Madonna's Pepsi ad was pulled in 1989

She posted a photo of herself with a can of Coke

(CNN) Madonna knows a little something about pulled Pepsi ads.

In 1989, she starred in a Pepsi commercial that was pulled because of controversy over the music video for "Like a Prayer," which featured burning crosses and showed Madonna kissing a black actor portraying a saint.

She reminded the world of this bit of pop culture history Wednesday when she posted on Instagram about the disastrous Pepsi ad featuring Kendall Jenner.

"When you wake up and realize that S*** just really doesn't make sense," Madonna wrote in her caption. "Side Note: My Pepsi commercial was pulled 30 years ago because I was kissing a black saint! #ironic."

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

In the Kendall Jenner ad, Jenner ditches a photo shoot to join a street protest, then offers a Pepsi to a stoic police officer. Pepsi withdrew it after immediate criticism that the spot was appropriating the Black Lives Matter movement to sell soda.

