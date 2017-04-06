Don Rickles, legendary insult comic, dead at 90

Story highlights Rickles died of kidney failure

He was known for his barbs and zingers

(CNN) Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.

He was 90 years old.

Known as the world's greatest insult comic, Rickles enjoyed a career which spanned centuries and found him performing in everything from nightclubs to a Martin Scorsese film.

Born in the Jackson Heights section of Queens in New York City, Rickles was the only child of an insurance salesman and housewife.

After he graduated from high school in the 1940s he did a two year stint in the Navy before following in his father's footsteps as an insurance agent.

