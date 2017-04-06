First look at 'Dirty Dancing' remake

Story highlights ABC is doing a remake of 1987 film that starred Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

(CNN) Thanks to social media we can now see the stars of the new "Dirty Dancing" having the time of their lives.

A few of the actors in ABC's remake of the beloved 1987 film are sharing some scenes from the project on Instagram.

Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes have taken on the roles of Frances "Baby" Houseman and Johnny Castlee originally made famous by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in the hit film.

Breslin posted photos of her and Prattes dancing in character.

"Casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does," she wrote in a caption. "AND just casually dippin' around a fireplace. As one also does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing."

casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing may24th @abcnetwork A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT