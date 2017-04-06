Breaking News

First look at 'Dirty Dancing' remake

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:55 AM ET, Thu April 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Believe it or not it&#39;s been almost three decades since we learned that &quot;Nobody puts Baby in a corner.&quot; Here&#39;s where some of the stars of &quot;Dirty Dancing&quot; are now.
Photos: 'Dirty Dancing' stars: Where are they now?
Believe it or not it's been almost three decades since we learned that "Nobody puts Baby in a corner." Here's where some of the stars of "Dirty Dancing" are now.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
Playing Johnny Castle in &quot;Dirty Dancing,&quot; as well as a role in &quot;Ghost,&quot; helped cement Patrick Swayze&#39;s place as a popular leading man. He remained a fan favorite until his death from pancreatic cancer in 2009.
Photos: 'Dirty Dancing' stars: Where are they now?
Patrick SwayzePlaying Johnny Castle in "Dirty Dancing," as well as a role in "Ghost," helped cement Patrick Swayze's place as a popular leading man. He remained a fan favorite until his death from pancreatic cancer in 2009.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
Surgery on her nose left Jennifer Grey hardly looking like her character of Frances &quot;Baby&quot; Houseman. She has said the plastic surgery hurt her career, but in 2011 she was once again in the limelight as a contestant on &quot;Dancing With the Stars.&quot;
Photos: 'Dirty Dancing' stars: Where are they now?
Jennifer GreySurgery on her nose left Jennifer Grey hardly looking like her character of Frances "Baby" Houseman. She has said the plastic surgery hurt her career, but in 2011 she was once again in the limelight as a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars."
Hide Caption
3 of 6
The actor was tough as Baby&#39;s dad, Dr. Jake Houseman but even tougher in his role as beloved Det. Lennie Briscoe on &quot;Law and Order.&quot; Jerry Orbach died of prostate cancer in 2004.
Photos: 'Dirty Dancing' stars: Where are they now?
Jerry OrbachThe actor was tough as Baby's dad, Dr. Jake Houseman but even tougher in his role as beloved Det. Lennie Briscoe on "Law and Order." Jerry Orbach died of prostate cancer in 2004.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
Kelly Bishop somewhat specializes in playing the matriarch. She has since garnered a fan following from playing Emily Gilmore on &quot;Gilmore Girls&quot; and most recently can be found starring as Fanny Flowers on &quot;Bunheads.&quot;
Photos: 'Dirty Dancing' stars: Where are they now?
Kelly BishopKelly Bishop somewhat specializes in playing the matriarch. She has since garnered a fan following from playing Emily Gilmore on "Gilmore Girls" and most recently can be found starring as Fanny Flowers on "Bunheads."
Hide Caption
5 of 6
An accomplished dancer, Cynthia Rhodes also appeared in &quot;Flashdance&quot; and &quot;Staying Alive&quot; before retiring from acting to raise her family with husband, singer Richard Marx. The pair divorced in 2014.
Photos: 'Dirty Dancing' stars: Where are they now?
Cynthia RhodesAn accomplished dancer, Cynthia Rhodes also appeared in "Flashdance" and "Staying Alive" before retiring from acting to raise her family with husband, singer Richard Marx. The pair divorced in 2014.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
dirty dancing still dirty dancing Patrick Swayzedirty dancing Jennifer Greydirty dancing Jerry Orbachdirty dancing Kelly Bishopdirty dancing Cynthia Rhodes

Story highlights

  • ABC is doing a remake of 1987 film that starred Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze
  • New stars have been posting images on Instagram from movie to air May 24

(CNN)Thanks to social media we can now see the stars of the new "Dirty Dancing" having the time of their lives.

A few of the actors in ABC's remake of the beloved 1987 film are sharing some scenes from the project on Instagram.
Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes have taken on the roles of Frances "Baby" Houseman and Johnny Castlee originally made famous by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in the hit film.
    Breslin posted photos of her and Prattes dancing in character.
    "Casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does," she wrote in a caption. "AND just casually dippin' around a fireplace. As one also does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing."

    casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing may24th @abcnetwork

    A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on

    Read More

    AND just casually dippin' around a fireplace. As one also does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing

    A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on

    Prattes shared a shot from the closing scene and wrote, "First shot from @dirtydancingmovie! Favorite moment of the film was dancing this number with @abbienormal9. So stoked!"
    "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing plays Baby's mother and posted a collage that included actors Sarah Hyland, Bruce Greenwood, Nicole Scherzinger and Billy Dee Williams in character.
    Hyland also offered a first look at her character, Baby's older sister Lisa Houseman.

    First look at Lisa Houseman! Many more pictures to come to celebrate #dirtydancing ! Airing on ABC May 24th!

    A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

    "Dirty Dancing" airs at May 24 on ABC.