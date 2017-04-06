Diane von Furstenberg on the women who inspire her

(CNN) As far as Diane von Furstenberg is concerned, there's one thing that never goes out of style: inspiring and supporting other women.

"I want every single woman in the world to know she can be the woman she wants to be," she tells CNN.

For eight years running, the fashion icon's DVF Awards have sought to recognize women whose efforts in their fields make even someone as accomplished as von Furstenberg feel humbled.

"These are the women that, when I listen to their stories and I see what they do, I feel so small and unaccomplished because they are so strong," she said.

This year's awards, taking place at the United Nations in New York City as part of the Women in the World Conference, will honor five women.

