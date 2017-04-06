'Kentucky Fried Movie' reunion served up at TCM Festival

(CNN) "The Kentucky Fried Movie" has become a classic? Surely you can't be serious.

Gleefully rude and outrageous, "Kentucky Fried Movie" doesn't seem like obvious material for the Turner Classic Movies Film Festival. Yet the 40-year-old sketch comedy from the team responsible for "Airplane!" is noteworthy both for the kind of comedy that it helped incubate and the migration of that genre to other venues.

The trio of Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams and David Zucker will be reunited with director John Landis at the festival, which runs April 6-9 in Los Angeles. "Kentucky Fried Movie," which featured a mix of movie and ad parodies (including a memorable "Enter the Dragon" spoof), will receive midnight-movie treatment, offering a chance for its creators to see the film with an audience for the first time in decades.

At the time, sketch comedy still had a place in theaters, with "Kentucky Fried Movie's" release preceded by "The Groove Tube," an equally raunchy collection of skits whose cast included a young Chevy Chase. Around the same time, though, "Saturday Night Live" brought sketch comedy to late-night TV, and in the intervening years such fare shifted almost entirely to television, where it has become a staple on networks like Comedy Central and HBO.

For the Zucker brothers and Abrahams, "Kentucky Fried Movie" was a career-launching moment. Guided by Landis, they financed a presentation with about $30,000 they collectively kicked in along with the Zuckers' parents. The movie became an unexpected hit, giving them the leverage not only to make "Airplane!" -- which they had written first -- but to push for the opportunity to direct it.

