CNN 10 - April 7, 2017

In today's show, you'll learn about some of the history and significance of the nuclear option, which was employed after a filibuster yesterday in the U.S. Senate. Following a sweep of severe storms across the U.S., we're explaining the difference between a tornado watch and warning. And we're looking at a method by which birdlike drones are keeping their natural counterparts away from airports.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. In what nation would you find the city of Mocoa, which was recently struck by a deadly mudslide following torrential rain in the area?

2. What animal, which is commonly found in Florida, did the U.S. government recently reclassify as threatened instead of endangered?

3. The U.S. Fire Administration is part of what American government agency?

4. In what Russian city did an apparent terrorist attack take place in a subway on Tuesday?

5. What war-torn nation is the newest country on the global ski map and has athletes who are hoping to become their country's first Winter Olympians in 2018?

6. Thermochromic ink, for which new uses are appearing in the fashion industry, is able to do what?

7. What two-word term is used to describe a controversial rule change in the U.S. Senate that allows a majority party to overcome a filibuster with a simple majority vote?

8. What two countries have the largest economies on Earth, accounting for 40 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP)?

9. Name the spacecraft that will end its mission in September after making a series of dives between Saturn and its rings.

10. Name the U.S. governing document that does not specifically mention a filibuster but that allows the House and Senate to set their own rules.

