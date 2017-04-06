Breaking News

From glass palaces to dizzying towers: How tech revolutionizes architecture

By Jonathan Glancey, CNN

Updated 8:33 AM ET, Thu April 6, 2017

Clouds Architecture Office has unveiled plans for a futuristic skyscraper dubbed the &quot;Analemma Tower.&quot; The building would hover majestically above the ground because it would be attached -- wait for it -- to an actual asteroid, in space, that is forcibly put into orbit around the earth.
Analemma Tower, New York CityClouds Architecture Office has unveiled plans for a futuristic skyscraper dubbed the "Analemma Tower." The building would hover majestically above the ground because it would be attached -- wait for it -- to an actual asteroid, in space, that is forcibly put into orbit around the earth.
How different Chicago&#39;s skyline would have looked if Calatrava&#39;s 2005 design had been built. One thousand four hundred and fifty eight feet (444 meters) of slender twisted steel and glass, the Chicago Spire would have knocked the Willis Tower (formely the Sears Tower) down a peg, trumping it by a whole two meters and a whole lot of style.
The Chicago Spire, Santiago CalatravaHow different Chicago's skyline would have looked if Calatrava's 2005 design had been built. One thousand four hundred and fifty eight feet (444 meters) of slender twisted steel and glass, the Chicago Spire would have knocked the Willis Tower (formely the Sears Tower) down a peg, trumping it by a whole two meters and a whole lot of style.
Wright&#39;s design (left) was ambitious: a mile-high skyscraper in 1956 was no mean feat. It would have been four times higher than the world&#39;s tallest build at the time, and just under twice the height of the world record holder today.
The Mile High Illinois, Frank Lloyd WrightWright's design (left) was ambitious: a mile-high skyscraper in 1956 was no mean feat. It would have been four times higher than the world's tallest build at the time, and just under twice the height of the world record holder today.
Spheres were integral to the work of mathematician Sir Isaac Newton, in life and, at one time, in death. The great scientist worked out the force holding us to the big sphere beneath our feet, and French architect Etienne-Louis Boullee thought it would be a fitting shape to remember him by. In 1784 he drew up plans for a grand, 500 foot (150 m) cenotaph -- eight meters taller than Strasbourg Cathedral, the highest building at the time.
Cenotaph to Newton, Etienne-Louis BoulleeSpheres were integral to the work of mathematician Sir Isaac Newton, in life and, at one time, in death. The great scientist worked out the force holding us to the big sphere beneath our feet, and French architect Etienne-Louis Boullee thought it would be a fitting shape to remember him by. In 1784 he drew up plans for a grand, 500 foot (150 m) cenotaph -- eight meters taller than Strasbourg Cathedral, the highest building at the time.
Boris Iofan&#39;s colossal design for the Palace of the Soviets has become one of the finest examples of an architectural moonshot that fell to earth. The imposing design was the winning entry of an international competition in 1931 for a new administrative and congress hall in Moscow, Russia.
Palace of the Soviets, Boris IofanBoris Iofan's colossal design for the Palace of the Soviets has become one of the finest examples of an architectural moonshot that fell to earth. The imposing design was the winning entry of an international competition in 1931 for a new administrative and congress hall in Moscow, Russia.
The late Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi&#39;s project -- the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona could be finished &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dezeen.com/2015/10/23/gaudi-sagrada-familia-church-basilica-final-construction-barcelona-spain/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;by 2030&lt;/a&gt; -- but the one that got away was the Hotel Attraction in New York. The futurist building designed in 1908 would have been 1,246 feet (380 meters) tall, around the same size as the Empire State Building, featuring a 400 foot (121 meter) high chamber in honor of past U.S. presidents. Details surrounding the proposed building are vague -- little was known about the project until 1956 -- but it is believed that Gaudi presented the plans in person in New York.
The Hotel Attraction, Antoni GaudiThe late Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi's project -- the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona could be finished by 2030 -- but the one that got away was the Hotel Attraction in New York. The futurist building designed in 1908 would have been 1,246 feet (380 meters) tall, around the same size as the Empire State Building, featuring a 400 foot (121 meter) high chamber in honor of past U.S. presidents. Details surrounding the proposed building are vague -- little was known about the project until 1956 -- but it is believed that Gaudi presented the plans in person in New York.
The Coney Island Globe Tower, seen at the rear of this New York Tribune cover, was the ambitious megastructure dreamed up by Samuel Friede. Proposed in May 1906, it was to include a 700 foot (213 meter) sphere with multiple floors, containing everything from restaurants to garden to a bowling alley -- not to mention the world&#39;s largest ballroom and a theme park. All in all, it would have fitted 50,000 people and operate 24 hours a day.
The Coney Island Globe Tower, Samuel FriedeThe Coney Island Globe Tower, seen at the rear of this New York Tribune cover, was the ambitious megastructure dreamed up by Samuel Friede. Proposed in May 1906, it was to include a 700 foot (213 meter) sphere with multiple floors, containing everything from restaurants to garden to a bowling alley -- not to mention the world's largest ballroom and a theme park. All in all, it would have fitted 50,000 people and operate 24 hours a day.
It was supposed to be the centerpiece of Liverpool, England&#39;s redevelopment as European Capital of Culture in 2008. As it stands, all that remains of the Fourth Grace (also known as The Cloud) are these beautiful renderings. The concept, which was once described as a &quot;diamond knuckleduster&quot; by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.theguardian.com/uk/2004/jul/23/northerner.helencarter&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Guardian&lt;/a&gt;, won an architectural competition in 2002 for a fourth building to sit alongside Liverpool&#39;s Three Graces - the Royal Liver Building, the Cunard Building and the Port of Liverpool building.
Fourth Grace, Will AlsopIt was supposed to be the centerpiece of Liverpool, England's redevelopment as European Capital of Culture in 2008. As it stands, all that remains of the Fourth Grace (also known as The Cloud) are these beautiful renderings. The concept, which was once described as a "diamond knuckleduster" by The Guardian, won an architectural competition in 2002 for a fourth building to sit alongside Liverpool's Three Graces - the Royal Liver Building, the Cunard Building and the Port of Liverpool building.
Three miles from Red Square, a very different type of monument was supposed to have been erected. One thousand nine hundred and sixty eight feet (600 meters) high with room for 25,000 people, Russia Tower was closer to a vertical city -- over 600 feet higher than its nearest rival in Europe. It was also to be one of the most eco-friendly skyscrapers in the world: the largest to be naturally ventilated, with three &#39;arms&#39; tapering towards the summit and a &#39;green&#39; spine; triple-glazed to reduce heat loss and photovoltaics supplying energy demands and feeding back into the grid when in surplus.
Russia Tower, Foster + PartnersThree miles from Red Square, a very different type of monument was supposed to have been erected. One thousand nine hundred and sixty eight feet (600 meters) high with room for 25,000 people, Russia Tower was closer to a vertical city -- over 600 feet higher than its nearest rival in Europe. It was also to be one of the most eco-friendly skyscrapers in the world: the largest to be naturally ventilated, with three 'arms' tapering towards the summit and a 'green' spine; triple-glazed to reduce heat loss and photovoltaics supplying energy demands and feeding back into the grid when in surplus.
Nakheel Harbour and Tower in Dubai failed to fly when, six years after being proposed, it was canceled in December 2009. The 3,280 feet (one kilometer) high tower was first mooted as the centerpiece of Palm Jumeirah, the vast man-made archipelago in the Persian Gulf, although it was later re-located closer to the Dubai Marina. The design for the mixed-use complex drew on Islamic monuments of the past according to the architects, invoking the Harbor of Alexandria, the bridges of Isafahan, the gardens of Alhambra and the promenade of Tangier -- but like the Lighthouse of Alexandria, the plan, estimated to cost $38 billion, came crumbling down.
Nakheel Harbour and Tower, Woods BagotNakheel Harbour and Tower in Dubai failed to fly when, six years after being proposed, it was canceled in December 2009. The 3,280 feet (one kilometer) high tower was first mooted as the centerpiece of Palm Jumeirah, the vast man-made archipelago in the Persian Gulf, although it was later re-located closer to the Dubai Marina. The design for the mixed-use complex drew on Islamic monuments of the past according to the architects, invoking the Harbor of Alexandria, the bridges of Isafahan, the gardens of Alhambra and the promenade of Tangier -- but like the Lighthouse of Alexandria, the plan, estimated to cost $38 billion, came crumbling down.
Little is known about Poor and Illava&#39;s concept for a Second World War memorial -- Nadja Bartels, director of the Tchoban Foundation admits as much. The Foundation, which exhibited this concept drawing by Hugh Ferriss at its show &quot;American Perspectives&quot; in 2015, speculated that it could have been envisioned for Central Park, New York, Bartels arguing the monolithic design invokes Boullee&#39;s concept for Newton&#39;s Cenotaph. Sketched by Ferriss, a trained architect who moved into drawing buildings rather than designing them, the monument would have been the second of Illava&#39;s in Central Park -- his memorial to the 107th Infantry was completed in 1927.
Second World War Memorial, Alfred Easton Poor and Karl IllavaLittle is known about Poor and Illava's concept for a Second World War memorial -- Nadja Bartels, director of the Tchoban Foundation admits as much. The Foundation, which exhibited this concept drawing by Hugh Ferriss at its show "American Perspectives" in 2015, speculated that it could have been envisioned for Central Park, New York, Bartels arguing the monolithic design invokes Boullee's concept for Newton's Cenotaph. Sketched by Ferriss, a trained architect who moved into drawing buildings rather than designing them, the monument would have been the second of Illava's in Central Park -- his memorial to the 107th Infantry was completed in 1927.
(CNN)The New York architect Ioannis Oikonomou describes himself as an "urban story teller." His tallest tale, unveiled this month, is the Big Bend, a click-bait proposal for a paper-clip thin residential skyscraper.

Climbing 2,000 ft from a tiny plot on New York's 57th Street, it arches around before dropping back to an equally modest plot further along the street.
The Big Bend may be no more than a game, and yet we almost expect new skyscrapers to adopt extreme forms.
    Anything goes, it seems, in a world of computer-aided design, high-tech materials, pre-fabrication, high land values, the unblushing egos of developers and the seemingly insatiable aspiration of buyers with spare millions to lavish on state-of-the-art offices and razzmatazz apartments looking down from great heights on less successful competitors and neighbors.
    Even so, how on earth would residents of the Big Bend reach their apartments? Elevators are not known to climb up and around sky-high arches, are they?
    In fact, they do this most days of the year, tilting to stay upright like the gondolas of a Ferris wheel, inside the 630-foot Gateway Arch designed by Eero Saarinen that has defined the image of St Louis, Missouri since 1965.
    Without such technology, Saarinen's arch -- a public viewing platform -- would have been pointless. Without an up-to-date version of the same technology, Oikonomou's Big Bend would be little more than an April Fool's joke rather than an idea that might yet tickle the fancy of developers in Asia, if not in Manhattan.

    The sky is the limit

    In fact, without the safety elevator -- first devised and exhibited to the New York public by Elisha Otis in 1853 -- there would be no skyscrapers or Gateway Arch.
    Yes, there had been lifts before Otis. Hand-cranked and worked by ropes, the Romans used them. But with Otis's safety lift, the sky was truly the limit.
    Two years after Elisha Otis demonstrated his invention, dropping himself safely from a great height in front of gasping audiences, Britain's Henry Bessemer invented the convertor that bears his name.
    This patented method for burning off the impurities in iron on an industrial scale gave us the quality and quantity of steel that, along with Otis's lifts, enabled buildings to climb to unprecedented heights.
    When concrete was reinforced with twisted steel bars -- an invention more or less perfected in 1884 by Ernest Ransome, an English engineer -- massive new buildings spanning huge areas began to sprout within and without towns and cities.
    Within a century reinforced concrete used in the making of car factories and fast roads was to change not just our buildings, but in tandem with Henry Ford's mass production assembly lines, our landscapes and the very way we live.

    Building higher, wider and deeper

    It was Ford and his son, Edsel, who commissioned the world's first mile-long building, the Willow Run plant in Michigan, for the mass production of Consolidated B-24 Liberator bombers, a tribute by the architect Albert Kahn to the potential of reinforced concrete.
    Neither Kahn's factories nor skyscrapers nor vaulting Victorian train sheds, however, would have made sense without the development of plate glass by Chance Brothers of Birmingham, England.
    In his design of the revolutionary pre-fabricated Crystal Palace, which opened in 1851, the inventor and gardener Joseph Paxton used 300,000 sheets of mass-produced plate glass sent to London by train from Birmingham. This unprecedented building did much to sire the high-tech architecture of Richard Rogers and Norman Foster.
    Other inventions, among them electric lighting and air-conditioning made it possible to build ever higher, wider and deeper into the 20th century.
    With computer-aided design added to the equation, architects and their clients were free, for better or worse, to let rip with buildings in pretty much any shape and form imaginable.
    Without computers, we wouldn't have Frank Gehry's Bilbao Guggenheim, a design of the late 1990s that challenged fellow architects to dream up dramatic new shapes for cities in search of a new image.

    New forms of structure

    Most recently, the development of new materials -- various polymers and carbon fibers, most notably -- combined with robotic design and construction, have allowed architects and engineers to invent wholly new forms of structure, like the robotically woven Elytra Filament Pavilion inspired by the fibrous structure of beetle's forewings, which appeared to build itself last year in the garden courtyard of London's Victoria and Albert Museum.
    Intriguingly, as the possibilities of digital and robotic design and construction processes open up along with 3D printing, architects and engineers are learning from nature as much as they are from technology. The future lies in a marriage of the two.
    Imagine a robotic spider weaving a building from a plot in central Manhattan that would make the Big Bend -- or any new skyscraper for that matter -- look quite ordinary.