(CNN) The New York architect Ioannis Oikonomou describes himself as an "urban story teller." His tallest tale, unveiled this month, is the Big Bend, a click-bait proposal for a paper-clip thin residential skyscraper.

Climbing 2,000 ft from a tiny plot on New York's 57th Street, it arches around before dropping back to an equally modest plot further along the street.

The Big Bend may be no more than a game, and yet we almost expect new skyscrapers to adopt extreme forms.

Anything goes, it seems, in a world of computer-aided design, high-tech materials, pre-fabrication, high land values, the unblushing egos of developers and the seemingly insatiable aspiration of buyers with spare millions to lavish on state-of-the-art offices and razzmatazz apartments looking down from great heights on less successful competitors and neighbors.

Even so, how on earth would residents of the Big Bend reach their apartments? Elevators are not known to climb up and around sky-high arches, are they?

