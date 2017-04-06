(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Senate Republicans have triggered the 'nuclear option' to change Senate rules forever. The rules change breaks the Democrats' filibuster and paves the way for confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. The new rules also weaken the filibuster for all Supreme Court nominees going forward.
-- President Trump is considering military options in Syria as retaliation for this week's chemical attacks, a source familiar the matter tells CNN.
-- House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said he will recuse himself from the committee's probe into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election.
-- Legendary insult comic Don Rickles died at 90 due to kidney failure, his publicist says.
-- The world's No. 1 golfer withdrew from the Masters. Dustin Johnson suffered a back injury Wednesday after a fall at his rental home in Augusta, Georgia.