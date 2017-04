(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:



-- Senate Republicans have triggered the 'nuclear option' to change Senate rules forever. The rules change breaks the Democrats' filibuster and paves the way for confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. The new rules also weaken the filibuster for all Supreme Court nominees going forward.

-- T he world's No. 1 golfer withdrew from the Masters. Dustin Johnson suffered a back injury Wednesday after a fall at his rental home in Augusta, Georgia.