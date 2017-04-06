Baby born in rescue chopper after Peru flooding

Story highlights Baby Cielo is born in the sky over her flooded village

Floods in Peru have claimed the lives of 106 people, government news agency Andina report

(CNN) After weeks of steady rain, a ray of sunlight: A woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl inside a rescue helicopter as she was being lifted from a flooded village in northern Peru, the Peruvian Army said.

Maria Josefa Pingo Sanchez, 20, was rescued on Tuesday afternoon, and her baby girl came into the world about 3:50 p.m., 15 minutes before the helicopter touched down at a hospital.

The baby was named Cielo, "sky" in Spanish, according to state-run news channel TV Peru.

Mother and baby were lucky. The floods in Peru have claimed the lives of 106 people, government news agency Andina reported. Overall, more than a million people have been affected by the floods: Those include more than 361,981 children and 20,659 pregnant women.

