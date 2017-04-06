Breaking News

New sapphire rush in Madagascar may threaten rare species

By Kieron Monks, CNN

Updated 5:34 AM ET, Thu April 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Indri Indri - the largest known lemur - sits on a tree in Andasibe, Madagascar. The endangered species is found nowhere else, and conservationists believe it could be threatened by the encroachment of sapphire mines in its territory.
Photos: Are gemstones trouble for lemurs?
Under pressureIndri Indri - the largest known lemur - sits on a tree in Andasibe, Madagascar. The endangered species is found nowhere else, and conservationists believe it could be threatened by the encroachment of sapphire mines in its territory.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Miners at work in a sapphire mine in the region of Didy in the natural reserve Ankeniheny-Zahamena. In a country where over 70% of the population earn less than $1.90 a day, the mining industry has a powerful allure.
Photos: Are gemstones trouble for lemurs?
Striking it rich?Miners at work in a sapphire mine in the region of Didy in the natural reserve Ankeniheny-Zahamena. In a country where over 70% of the population earn less than $1.90 a day, the mining industry has a powerful allure.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Miners use small-scale artisanal techniques to recover the stones. Approximately 50,000 miners have descended upon a new site in Ankeniheny-Zahamena.
Photos: Are gemstones trouble for lemurs?
Ancient techniquesMiners use small-scale artisanal techniques to recover the stones. Approximately 50,000 miners have descended upon a new site in Ankeniheny-Zahamena.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Madagascar has been a major producer of sapphires since they were first discovered on the island in the 1990s.
Photos: Are gemstones trouble for lemurs?
New playerMadagascar has been a major producer of sapphires since they were first discovered on the island in the 1990s.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
A man shows a sapphire and a ruby at the sapphire mine in Ankeniheny-Zahamena. Stones have been recovered that have been mistaken for Kashmiri sapphires - regarded as the finest in the world.
Photos: Are gemstones trouble for lemurs?
Top of the rangeA man shows a sapphire and a ruby at the sapphire mine in Ankeniheny-Zahamena. Stones have been recovered that have been mistaken for Kashmiri sapphires - regarded as the finest in the world.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Two Malagasy men mine for gems at an informal Sapphire mine on on the outskirts of Sakaraha, south-western Madagascar.
Photos: Are gemstones trouble for lemurs?
Underground movementTwo Malagasy men mine for gems at an informal Sapphire mine on on the outskirts of Sakaraha, south-western Madagascar.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
The new rush has yielded more valuable stones than the town of Ilakaka (pictured), the previous heartland of Madagascar&#39;s sapphire industry.
Photos: Are gemstones trouble for lemurs?
New hubThe new rush has yielded more valuable stones than the town of Ilakaka (pictured), the previous heartland of Madagascar's sapphire industry.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
The sapphire is part of the conundrum family and comes in a variety of colors including violet, green, orange, pink and blue. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Some of the finest are found in Kashmir, India, with African sources including Nigeria and Madagascar, becoming the leading sources today.
Photos: Are gemstones trouble for lemurs?
Many facesThe sapphire is part of the conundrum family and comes in a variety of colors including violet, green, orange, pink and blue.

Some of the finest are found in Kashmir, India, with African sources including Nigeria and Madagascar, becoming the leading sources today.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Sapphires are perennial favorites of the rich and famous, including the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.
Photos: Are gemstones trouble for lemurs?
Fashion icon Sapphires are perennial favorites of the rich and famous, including the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
lemur madagascarGettyImages-148999430_masterGettyImages-148999433_masterGettyImages-628230008_masterGettyImages-148999429_masterGettyImages-628230802_masterGettyImages-82999420_masterSapphire duchess sapphire

Story highlights

  • Madagascar is a major producer of sapphires
  • New rush producing 50 carat stones, compared to world's finest
  • Conservationists fear destruction of rainforest

(CNN)They are adored by royalty and movie stars -- but sapphires could spell trouble for some of the planet's rarest creatures.

Madagascar has become one of Africa's leading producers of the colored gems since they were first discovered on the island in the 1990s, exporting $16.5 million of sapphires, rubies and emeralds in 2015, according to MIT's trade database. This does not include a sizeable black market.
The northern Corridor Ankeniheny-Zahamena is now seeing a major new sapphire rush, delivering much-needed income for miners in a country where over 70% of the population earn less than $1.90 a day, according to the World Bank. But conservationists claim this windfall comes at a cost.
    Sapphires are enduring favorites of the rich and famous, including Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, pictured with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and after their inauguration ceremony in 2013.
    Sapphires are enduring favorites of the rich and famous, including Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, pictured with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and after their inauguration ceremony in 2013.

    New peak

    A new study from the Gemological Institute of America estimates that "approximately 50,000 unlicensed small scale miners" have flooded into the site since the first sapphires were discovered in October 2016. Teachers and farmers have reportedly abandoned their jobs to seek fortunes in the mines.
    Read More
    Gemologist Vincent Pardieu, one of the report's authors, says the density of quality sapphires represents a new peak for the industry in Madagascar, out-performing the previous sapphire heartland, Ilakaka.
    "There have been more than 100 fine stones over 50 carats in the past six months," he says. "This is probably more than in Ilakaka in the last 20 years."
    Fellow gemologist Rosey Perkins, who visited the site in October, says a range of blue and green sapphires are being discovered. Some stone are of such high quality that labs have mistaken them for Kashmiri sapphires, regarded as the best in the world, she says.
    Madagascar has become one of Africa&#39;s leading sapphire producers since they were discovered on the island in the 1990s.
    Madagascar has become one of Africa's leading sapphire producers since they were discovered on the island in the 1990s.

    Protective measures

    A problem with the current rush is that it takes place within a protected area, home to uniquely rich wildlife.
    The area is monitored and maintained by environmental group Conservation International, which is concerned about the effects of the sapphire rush and has appealed to the government to protect it with more rigorous policing.
    "The illegal mining is bringing deforestation and destruction to this area, which is renowned for its biodiversity," says Michael O'Brien-Onyeka Senior Vice President of the Africa Field Division at Conservation International.
    "Much like other illegal activity elsewhere in the world, such as poaching of wildlife, this mining does not benefit the people Madagascar. They are only left with the destruction and depletion of the natural resources."
    The Ankeniheny-Zahamena Corridor is home to thousands of plant and animal species unique to the region, according to the group, including the largest known species of lemur -- the Indri - as well as many rare birds and amphibians.
    Conservationists are concerned about the impact of deforestation in Ankeniheny-Zahamena.
    Conservationists are concerned about the impact of deforestation in Ankeniheny-Zahamena.

    Mutual benefit?

    There have been reports of wide-scale destruction of the rainforest, but Pardieu disputes this.
    "I thought I would arrive in a place that had been devastated, but actually I was surprised to see that it was not the case," he says.
    Areas of the forest have been cleared by farmers for agriculture using "slash and burn" techniques, the gemologist says. But the miners themselves were using small-scale artisanal prospecting techniques that are far less destructive than industrial or chemical processes.
    Pardieu adds that the specific site of the rush is likely to be exhausted soon. But a new seam will eventually be discovered in the wider area, and this too will attract miners seeking an escape from poverty.
    In the longer term, he believes it would be desirable to forge a mutually beneficial understanding between the miners and conservationists.
    "In Mozambique, the Niassa Lion Project is supported by ruby mining near the Niassa National Reserve," he says.
    "I would love to see the gemstone world support the living world here."