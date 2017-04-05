Help Syrians survive the conflict

Story highlights The Syrian people need help with food, shelter and medical aid

An estimated 400,000 Syrians have been killed in the conflict

(CNN) As Syria enters its seventh year of civil war, "the need for humanitarian aid and the protection of Syrian civilians has never been greater," according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Tuesday, the country faced another crisis -- a chemical attack that killed at least 70 people , including 10 children.

The fighting has also cost the country more than $16 billion of lost crop and livestock production and destroyed farming assets, according to the UN.

No matter where you live, there are ways you can help the Syrian people with food, shelter, medical aid and other basic needs.

