Millions in Southeast at risk of high winds, tornadoes and large hail

(CNN) A storm barreling toward the Southeastern United States will leave nearly 55 million people at risk of tornadoes, damaging winds and thunderstorms Wednesday, according to a CNN forecast.

A system of storms will affect Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina before moving into the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

"Alabama is no stranger to the impact severe weather can have on communities and the devastation that can occur when the weather takes a turn for the worse," Bentley said.

"I have issued a state of emergency as a precautionary measure to ensure state resources are on standby and are ready to assist impacted communities should the need arise."

