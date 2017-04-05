North Dakota teen gets accepted by all 8 Ivy League schools

Story highlights North Dakota teen hasn't made his big decision yet

But he's leaning toward Princeton, Stanford, Harvard, MIT

(CNN) Another brilliant student has joined an exclusive academic club -- and now that teen in New Jersey won't be the only one agonizing over which Ivy League school to choose this fall.

A student in North Dakota has the same decision to make.

Martin Altenburg, a high school senior in Fargo, was also accepted into all eight Ivy League schools.

"I wanted to just apply to as many schools as possible because ... I wasn't sure where I'd get in and where I wouldn't get in," Altenburg told CNN affiliate WDAY

Well, that strategy obviously worked because Altenburg will now choose between Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Dartmouth and Brown.

