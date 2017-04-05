Photos: 'It's like a long-gone America' Teenagers recline on a Coney Island beach in 1949. The photo was taken by Harold Feinstein, a New York City native who was "a true master of photography," according to gallery owner Thierry Bigaignon. Bigaignon's gallery in Paris is showcasing Feinstein's early work, much of which focuses on New York City in the 1940s and '50s. "He had a way of looking at the world, and he had a way of photographing the world, with a lot of tenderness and a lot of optimism," Bigaignon said. Hide Caption 1 of 14

A couple kisses goodbye as a soldier prepares for deployment in 1952. At the time, the United States was involved in the Korean War. Hide Caption 2 of 14

Passengers look out of a sightseeing bus in New York in 1956. Bigaignon said Feinstein's street photography is characterized by a high sense of composition: "He's the kind of photographer who took great care at composing his images in a very fine way, even though he was working very quickly. ... He was very much focused on composition, and that's probably one of the skills he had and he mastered better than the others." Hide Caption 3 of 14

A man swigs Krueger beer at Coney Island in 1952. Bigaignon said Feinstein's work is also known for its humanism. "There's hardly a picture without a human being in it," he said. Hide Caption 4 of 14

Boys dive into the ocean in this Coney Island montage, which was created in the darkroom from three negatives. Hide Caption 5 of 14

A girl wears a fur coat in New York in 1950. Hide Caption 6 of 14

A man and woman share a bench outside the New York Public Library in 1949. "When you see (Feinstein's) pictures, you think: 'Wow, what a beautiful world. What a beautiful America,' " Bigaignon said. "It's like a long-gone America." Hide Caption 7 of 14

A boy uses chalk to write numbers on a New York street in 1955. After Feinstein's death in 2015, The New York Times called the photographer "one of the most accomplished recorders of the American experience." Hide Caption 8 of 14

A man holds up an umbrella and a hat while sitting on a Coney Island bench in 1948. Hide Caption 9 of 14

US soldiers pass the time aboard a crowded troopship in 1952. "Contagious Optimism" is the name of the Feinstein exhibit at Bigaignon's gallery. It is just the first part of a Feinstein retrospective that will continue over the next few years, he said. Hide Caption 10 of 14

Pigeons sit on the edge of a roof in Brooklyn in 1956. This image is a montage made from nine negatives. Hide Caption 11 of 14

People are seen from an elevated train platform in New York in 1950. Bigaignon met Feinstein a few years ago. When he started his own gallery, he worked with Feinstein's widow, Judith, to get an exhibition started. "Every photograph I had in my hand was like a masterpiece to me," he said. Hide Caption 12 of 14

Children eat outside a Coney Island church in 1950. Hide Caption 13 of 14