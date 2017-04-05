'It's like a long-gone America'
'It's like a long-gone America'
A couple kisses goodbye as a soldier prepares for deployment in 1952. At the time, the United States was involved in the Korean War.
Passengers look out of a sightseeing bus in New York in 1956. Bigaignon said Feinstein's street photography is characterized by a high sense of composition: "He's the kind of photographer who took great care at composing his images in a very fine way, even though he was working very quickly. ... He was very much focused on composition, and that's probably one of the skills he had and he mastered better than the others."
A man swigs Krueger beer at Coney Island in 1952. Bigaignon said Feinstein's work is also known for its humanism. "There's hardly a picture without a human being in it," he said.
Boys dive into the ocean in this Coney Island montage, which was created in the darkroom from three negatives.
A girl wears a fur coat in New York in 1950.
A man and woman share a bench outside the New York Public Library in 1949. "When you see (Feinstein's) pictures, you think: 'Wow, what a beautiful world. What a beautiful America,' " Bigaignon said. "It's like a long-gone America."
A man holds up an umbrella and a hat while sitting on a Coney Island bench in 1948.
US soldiers pass the time aboard a crowded troopship in 1952. "Contagious Optimism" is the name of the Feinstein exhibit at Bigaignon's gallery. It is just the first part of a Feinstein retrospective that will continue over the next few years, he said.
Pigeons sit on the edge of a roof in Brooklyn in 1956. This image is a montage made from nine negatives.
People are seen from an elevated train platform in New York in 1950. Bigaignon met Feinstein a few years ago. When he started his own gallery, he worked with Feinstein's widow, Judith, to get an exhibition started. "Every photograph I had in my hand was like a masterpiece to me," he said.
Children eat outside a Coney Island church in 1950.
