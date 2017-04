(CNN) Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door .

By the way, you can also get "5 Things" as an e-mailed newsletter. Sign up here

1. Syria attack

We may have grown numb to the daily drumbeat of horror coming out of Syria's civil war . We see yet another picture of a bombed-out building and just divert our attention. But you can't look away from this. You can't look away from the suffering of children -- victims of a suspected chemical attack in Idlib that killed at least 70 people . Activists in the area say the Syrian regime is responsible for all of this suffering after it dropped a chemical bomb. Russia blames a Syrian airstrike on a "terrorist" ammunition storehouse. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's military denies using chemical weapons.

2. North Korea

JUST WATCHED One thing to know about North Korea's missiles Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH One thing to know about North Korea's missiles 01:03

Time's up. Now what? Everyone is asking that question after the White House issued a rather ominous warning about North Korea. A senior official said, "The clock has now run out and all options are on the table." OK, but what the heck does that even mean? Does it mean President Trump intends to pursue a go-it-alone strategy to stop North Korea's nuke program without China ? Does it mean even more economic sanctions, or is the US now seriously considering military action? Almost on cue, North Korea early this morning lobbed a ballistic missile into the sea. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's statement on that was equally head-scratching . In a nutshell, he said, no comment.

3. Russia investigation

4. Health care bill

5. LGBT rights

A federal appeals court ruling that the Civil Rights Act prohibits workplace discrimination against LGBT employees could be a game-changer. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of a woman who sued a community college, saying it violated the landmark 1964 law's Title VII when it denied her employment. The court agreed, but the ruling conflicts with one last month from the 11th Circuit Court, which said Title VII doesn't bar discrimination based on sexual orientation. It means the Supreme Court would have to settle this one.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Pop flop

In a new ad, Kendall Jenner joins a street protest and offers a cop a Pepsi. Social media, and Black Lives Matter, were not amused.

JUST WATCHED Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad sparks backlash Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad sparks backlash 00:57

Big league

A New Jersey teen has a big decision to make, after she got accepted to all eight Ivy League schools

'Doomsday' library

First there was a vault to protect humanity's seeds. Now there's one to protect humanity's data . But wait, isn't that what the cloud is for?

Give me a beat

A Syrian-American woman celebrates Muslim Women's Day with, you guessed it, a rap video

JUST WATCHED Muslim women rap against intolerance Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Muslim women rap against intolerance 00:58

TODAY'S NUMBER

21



The number of companies that have pulled ads from Fox News' "The O'Reilly Factor" after reports about settlements with women who alleged sexual harassment or verbal abuse by host Bill O'Reilly.

AND FINALLY ...

Grandma's got jokes