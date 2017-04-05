Bash: Trump's support of O'Reilly 'inappropriate'

(CNN) As word of sexual harassment and verbal abuse allegations pours in, and high-paying advertisers pull out, Bill O'Reilly is receiving support from on high , specifically the top office inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"Talk about the education of Donald Trump becoming president," said CNN's chief political correspondent. "Don't talk about Bill O'Reilly and a sexual harassment suit, or suits, when you know nothing about the context and the content of what those suits are."

"It's nice that he is a loyal friend," said Bash. "But he's the President of the United States, and to say that, no matter how nice he's been, is completely inappropriate."

Seated alongside Bash, CNN's Nia-Malika Henderson added some context to the topic of alleged sexual harassment.

"There's background here. We all remember the 'Access Hollywood' tape and the things he was saying on that tape, and some of the accusations leveled at him," the senior political reporter said of Trump. "He probably should've just passed on this question."

Bash later noted that the President's inner-circle likely shuddered when learning of his comments, suggesting his aides "probably got physically nauseous" when they heard him weigh in on the O'Reilly accusations.