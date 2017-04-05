Mexican drug cartel boss sentenced to life in prison

Story highlights Alfredo Beltran Leyva was once aligned to Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman

A federal judge also ordered him to forfeit over $500 million

Washington (CNN) A Mexican cartel boss once aligned with Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and referred to by authorities as one of the "Goliaths" of drug straffickers was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for his involvement in an international drug ring.

Alfredo Beltran Leyva, also known as Mochomo, was a kingpin behind the Beltran Leyva Organization -- a Mexican drug-trafficking cartel prosecutors say is responsible for importing substantial quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine into the US.

US District Court Judge Richard Leon handed down the life sentence, along with a $529,200,000 forfeiture amount based on an "extremely conservative" estimate of the amount of cocaine Beltran Leyva moved to the border for importation to the US.

Beltran Leyva, 46, appeared for his sentencing in federal court in Washington, DC, Wednesday afternoon, unshackled and in a tan jumpsuit. In a translated allocution, Beltran Leyva apologized to the judge for the "behavior that brought me here."

"I have told the truth before you. I accept the responsibility that I helped by brother Arturo sell cocaine in Culiacán, knowing that it was coming to the US, but I have never sent one kilogram to the US," he said.

