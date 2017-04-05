Breaking News

The evolution of the NBA title ring

Updated 9:41 AM ET, Wed April 5, 2017

If you were a member of the NBA champion Boston Celtics during the 1983-84 season, this diamond cloverleaf ring might look familiar. Here's a look at some other NBA title rings from the past 40 years.
The Los Angeles Lakers' ring in 1985 featured a diamond basketball to resemble the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
In 1987, the Lakers marked their fifth Los Angeles title with five diamonds on the front of the ring. Note the name Johnson on the side -- this was the ring for Lakers star Magic Johnson.
In 1987, the Lakers marked their fifth Los Angeles title with five diamonds on the front of the ring. Note the name Johnson on the side -- this was the ring for Lakers star Magic Johnson.
The ring for the 1989-90 Detroit Pistons featured a large diamond surrounded by 20 smaller diamonds. On the side of the ring are the words "back to back" -- signifying the team's consecutive championships.
The Chicago Bulls' ring in 1993 featured a jewel-encrusted red bull. Note the name Jordan -- as in Bulls iconic guard Michael Jordan -- on the side of the ring.
The Houston Rockets' ring in 1994 featured the Rockets logo, 14 diamonds and the words "Clutch City" on the side. It was their first of back-to-back titles.
During the 1995-96 season, the Chicago Bulls set an NBA record by winning 72 regular-season games. They went on to win the title and this ring, which signifies the franchise's fourth championship.
Ever seen spurs made of diamonds and gold? You have now. This ring comes from the San Antonio Spurs' championship season in 1998-99.
Triangles were the theme of the Los Angeles Lakers' championship ring in 2001-02. The triangles signify the team's third consecutive world title -- and they're also a nod to the team's "triangle" offense.
In 2003, the San Antonio Spurs won their second league title.
In 2003, the San Antonio Spurs won their second league title.
This ring was created for the Detroit Pistons' championship in 2004.
Here's Shaquille O'Neal's championship ring that he earned with the 2005-06 Miami Heat. It was the franchise's first title.
Boston Celtics fans might like these championship baubles that were made in 2008 for the team's "Big 3": Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.
This 2009 championship ring includes the Lakers' logo and the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
The Dallas Mavericks won all the marbles in 2011. Here are three of their championship rings from that year.
The Dallas Mavericks won all the marbles in 2011. Here are three of their championship rings from that year.
Norris Cole shows off the championship ring he won with the Miami Heat in 2014.
Norris Cole shows off the championship ring he won with the Miami Heat in 2014.
Here's the ring Stephen Curry -- No. 30 -- won for his contribution to the Golden State Warriors' championship in 2015.
Here's the ring Stephen Curry -- No. 30 -- won for his contribution to
the Golden State Warriors' championship in 2015.
In 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated their first NBA championship with this ring featuring the team logo.
In 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated their first NBA championship with this ring featuring the team logo.
Four decades of pro basketball have inspired some pretty amazing jewelry. Take a look at some of the NBA's finest hand candy.