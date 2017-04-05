Story highlights CNN caught up with Young M.A at the SXSW music festival in Austin

The Brooklyn rapper is most known for her 2016 hit single "Ooouuu"

Austin, Texas (CNN) CNN caught up with Young M.A at the SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas, where the Brooklyn rapper showcased her latest music at the Vevo House and reflected on her love and appreciation for former President Barack Obama.

"I don't really get too involved with the political stuff," she told CNN. "I just really talk about my struggles and what I go through."

Whether she is spitting out raw lyrics in "Dear Bro" about coping with the devastation following the loss of her brother to gang violence in 2009 or opening up about her struggles in challenging stereotypes about women in tracks like "Quiet Storm," Young M.A is consistently unapologetic, confident and uplifting.

The rapper, who turned 25 on Monday, said she would have liked to see Obama serve an (unconstitutional) third term, but now that he's out of office, she is sending well wishes and positive vibes his way.

"I'd tell him keep being swaggy, keep being cool like how you be cool and enjoy your life," she said. "It was fun, it was real and he did what he had to do, you know what I mean, he made it happen."