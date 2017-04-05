Haley: If UN won't act on Syria, 'we may'

Story highlights Her comments are the most direct threat of unilateral action by the US delegation at the UN to solve the Syria crisis

The Syrian military under Assad has denied responsibility for the attack

Washington (CNN) US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley strongly condemned Russia and the Syrian government Wednesday over the chemical weapons attack on civilians, suggesting that the US is open to using military action to solve the country's ongoing civil war.

"When the UN consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action," Haley said, adding that if the UN doesn't take action, "we may."

Haley, who is also the UN Security Council president, was speaking as the council considers a resolution condemning the Assad regime for the attack, which killed dozens, including many children. Russia, which backs the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, is likely to veto the resolution.

"How many more children have to die before Russia cares?" Haley said as she displayed photos of the victims.

Her comments are the most direct threat of unilateral action by the US delegation at the UN to solve the Syria crisis. The remarks are especially notable as the Trump administration has struck a more lenient tone on the regime of Assad, breaking with the Obama administration in demanding he abdicate power.

Read More