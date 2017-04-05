Haley: If UN won't act on Syria, 'we may'

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley strongly condemned Russia and the Syrian government Wednesday over the chemical weapons attack on civilians, suggesting that the US is open to using military action to solve the country's ongoing civil war.
"When the UN consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action," Haley said, adding that if the UN doesn't take action, "we may."
Haley, who is also the UN Security Council president, was speaking as the council considers a resolution condemning the Assad regime for the attack, which killed dozens, including many children. Russia, which backs the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, is likely to veto the resolution.
"How many more children have to die before Russia cares?" Haley said as she displayed photos of the victims.
Her comments are the most direct threat of unilateral action by the US delegation at the UN to solve the Syria crisis. The remarks are especially notable as the Trump administration has struck a more lenient tone on the regime of Assad, breaking with the Obama administration in demanding he abdicate power.
Representatives from the US, United Kingdom and France have circulated a draft resolution demanding that the Syrian government provide flight logs from Tuesday, the day of the attack, which killed dozens, including many children. The draft also calls for meetings with Syrian generals or other officers.
The resolution explicitly condemns the use of chemical weapons within Syria and states that their use represents a threat to international peace and security.
An emergency Security Council meeting was called at UN headquarters in response to the suspected targeted attack.
The Syrian military under Assad has denied responsibility for the attack, claiming it would never use chemical weapons.
Multiple countries denounced the attack on Wednesday before and during the Security Council hearing.
Bahram Qasemi, a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said the country "strongly condemns" the use of chemical weapons in Syria "regardless of the perpetrators and the victims."
France's UN ambassador, François Delattre, said of the attack: "That reminds us of the day of the regime's attack on Damascus. This chemical horror opens a new spiral into the abyss of the human tragedy."
But Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blasted the resolution, telling reporters Wednesday it was "unacceptable" and that it was drafted too quickly.
The UK and Chinese ambassadors also exchanged sharp words over responsibility for UN inaction.
UK Ambassador Matthew Rycroft condemned prior vetoes by China and Russia, which blocked international action on Syria. But China's Ambassador Liu Jieyi, in a rare diplomatic outburst, said the UK delegate should stop "abusing" the Security Council.