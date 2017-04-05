No, you can't bring pot on a plane, TSA insists after flub

Story highlights The TSA website said it would allow medical marijuana on a plane

It doesn't allow that

Washington (CNN) What do full-size bottles of shampoo, recreational oxygen and medical marijuana have in common? The TSA says you can't bring them on a plane.

But for a brief window of time, the TSA website wrongly informed air travelers that it was OK to bring medical marijuana onto planes, and the error got a few pot supporters' hopes up.

Tom Angell posted about it on a cannabis website, and shortly after a cannabis group tweeted out the find, the TSA noticed and corrected the TSA site's entry, turning a pair of green "yes's" next to "medical marijuana" to two red "no's." The TSA then responded with a brief statement saying the entry was made in error.

@cannaadvisors We're sorry for any confusion. A mistake was made in the database of our new "What can I bring?" tool. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) April 5, 2017

A spokesman for the TSA made the same point to CNN, underscoring the role of the TSA and the fact that possession of marijuana, including medical marijuana recommended by a doctor in accordance with a state law, is in violation of federal law.

"There was an error in the database of a new search tool that is now corrected," TSA spokesman Michael England told CNN. "While we have no regulations on possessing/transporting marijuana, possession is a crime under federal law. Our officers are not looking for illegal narcotics, but they have to report them to law enforcement when discovered."

