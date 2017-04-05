Trump: 'I now have responsibility' when it comes to Syria

Story highlights Trump made the comments alongside King Abdullah of Jordan

Trump spoke in the Rose Garden

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, said the chemical attack against Syrian civilians "crossed a lot of lines for me" and changed the way he views Syria and leader Bashar al-Assad.

"I now have responsibility, and I will have that responsibility and carry it very proudly," Trump said responding to a question about a White House statement Tuesday that blamed the attack in part on President Barack Obama.

"It is now my responsibility. It was a great opportunity missed," Trump said.

Trump did maintain that Obama's failure to respond to his red line threat "was a blank threat (that) set us back a long ways, not only in Syria but in many other parts of the world."

The President condemned the attack as "heinous."

Read More