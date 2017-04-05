Donald Trump says Susan Rice broke the law. His evidence? Nothing.

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump made a big accusation on Wednesday in an interview with the New York Times: Former Obama Administration national security adviser Susan Rice likely broke the law in requesting the names of Trump campaign officials caught up in the broader surveillance of Russian officials seeking to meddle in the 2016 election.

"Do I think? Yes, I think," Trump told the Times, when asked whether Rice committed a crime.

Big stuff, right? The President of the United States accusing the top national security adviser in his predecessor's administration of breaking the law! Trump must have some pretty conclusive evidence to make such a charge, right? Right?!

Than-US National Security Advisor Susan Rice looks on before a press conference at the White House in 2014.

Wrong. Or, at least, not proven -- or anything close.

When pressed for evidence to back up his claim, Trump offered none -- instead doing what he often does in these sorts of situations: Promising that all will be revealed at some indeterminate time in the near(ish) future.

