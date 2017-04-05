Breaking News

Offering no evidence, Trump suggests Susan Rice unmasking requests may be criminal

By Miranda Green

Updated 1:49 PM ET, Wed April 5, 2017

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump said former White House National Security Adviser Susan Rice may have committed a crime when requesting to unmask the names of Trump's associates who were incidentally mentioned on intercepted communications during the Obama administration.

Speaking to The New York Times Wednesday, Trump said, "I think it's going to be the biggest story."
He continued,"It's such an important story for our country and the world. It is one of the big stories of our time."
Trump, asked by the Times, if he believed Rice committed a crime, responded, "Do I think? Yes, I think."
    Trump offered no evidence to back his allegations or any names of other Obama administration officials he said were also involved. He did not suggest that his assertions came from new intelligence reports but said he would explain himself further "at the right time."
    Trump did not repeat his claim at a White House news conference shortly after the Times interview.