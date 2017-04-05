ISIS message calls Trump 'foolish idiot'

(CNN) Islamist terror group ISIS has unleashed contempt on both the United States and President Donald Trump in a new audio message, calling the latter a "foolish idiot."

ISIS spokesman Abu Hasan al-Muhajir narrates the roughly 37-minute message, which was released Tuesday.

The message was distributed via social media by ISIS supporters.

In that audio message, AQAP leader Qassim al-Rimi condemned the January 29 raid , saying: "The new fool of the White House received a painful slap across his face."

A US military review found that up to 12 civilians and 14 enemy fighters died in the Yemen raid.

A Navy SEAL, Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, also was killed, and three other SEALs were injured, the US military said.