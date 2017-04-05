ISIS message calls Trump 'foolish idiot'

Story highlights
- ISIS releases 37-minute audio message critical of Donald Trump and US
- "You (America) are bankrupt and the signs of your demise are evident to every eye," it says
(CNN)Islamist terror group ISIS has unleashed contempt on both the United States and President Donald Trump in a new audio message, calling the latter a "foolish idiot."
ISIS spokesman Abu Hasan al-Muhajir narrates the roughly 37-minute message, which was released Tuesday.
"You (America) are bankrupt and the signs of your demise are evident to every eye," Muhajir says. "There is no clearer sign of you being ruled by a foolish idiot who does not know what Levant or Iraq or Islam is, who continue(s) his hallucination to express his animosity and war against it (Islam)."
The message was distributed via social media by ISIS supporters.
It isn't the first time a terror group has directed insults at Trump since his January inauguration. In February, the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula taunted the new President after a raid on an al Qaeda compound in Yemen.
In that audio message, AQAP leader Qassim al-Rimi condemned the January 29 raid, saying: "The new fool of the White House received a painful slap across his face."
A US military review found that up to 12 civilians and 14 enemy fighters died in the Yemen raid.
A Navy SEAL, Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, also was killed, and three other SEALs were injured, the US military said.