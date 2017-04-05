Story highlights Sen. Tim Kaine called out President Donald Trump's leadership: 'He is president now'

White House spokesman Sean Spicer laid blame on the Obama administration

(CNN) The Trump administration is so "cozy" with Russia that officials are unwilling to firmly criticize Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Sen. Tim Kaine said Wednesday.

"I worry they are trying to be cozy with Russia -- so cozy with Russia that they are unwilling to call out Russia's henchman, Bashar al-Assad, who is only able to carry out these atrocities because of the support from the Russians and the Iranians," the Virginia Democrat told CNN's Alisyn Camerota Wednesday on "New Day."

Kaine, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee, was speaking the day after dozens -- including many children -- were killed in a chemical weapons attack , one of the worst the country has seen during its civil war. Assad's regime has been blamed for the attack.

Moscow has supported the Assad regime, and its military involvement has helped Assad remain in power. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said Russia will continue military operations in the country despite the chemical weapons attack.

The Trump administration has taken a more lenient stance toward Assad, breaking with the Obama administration's past calls for him to abdicate power. Speaking about Tuesday's gas attack, the White House condemned Assad but also lay blame on the Obama administration.

