Congressman: 'I don't think' Assad is behind Syria attack

Story highlights Republican congressman said the attack "does not serve (Assad's) interests"

Activists groups, US officials and lawmakers have placed blame on the Assad regime

Washington (CNN) Republican Rep. Thomas Massie expressed doubt Wednesday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is responsible for Tuesday's chemical attack, and reinforced his stance that US intervention could "end up making the situation worse."

Speaking on CNN's "At This Hour" with Kate Bolduan, the Kentucky lawmaker told the host that he didn't think the Syrian leader launched the attack, and that further intervention by the US government may aggravate the situation.

"Frankly, I don't think Assad would have done that," Massie said. "It does not serve his interests."

Dozens of people -- including at least 10 children -- died, and more than 200 people were injured in a suspected chemical weapons attack in northern Syria Tuesday. Activist groups and some US officials have attributed the tragedy to Assad and his regime, including President Donald Trump who cited Assad's administration Wednesday.

When a visibly stunned Bolduan pressed Massie on who -- if not Assad -- may be responsible for the attack, Massie seemed to suggest that the incident could have been unintentional.

