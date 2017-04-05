7-year-old Syrian girl's heartbreaking plea: 'Why can't you stop the war?'

Story highlights "The world is watching. The world doesn't do anything," Bana Alabed says

Girl's appeal comes as world leaders express outrage over suspected gas attack in Syria

(CNN) "Why can't you stop the war?"

Seven-year-old Syrian refugee Bana Alabed made this heartbreaking appeal to the world Wednesday morning: Stop the carnage that's dragged on for six years in Syria and killed hundreds of thousands of her countrymen, including children.

"I want (them) to stop the war, and I want the children of Syria to play and go to school and live in peace," Bana told CNN's "New Day." "Together we can help them. Together we can save them."

The child's appeal comes as the international community expressed shock and outrage at reports of a suspected chemical attack Tuesday that killed scores of civilians in northwestern Syria.

Bana became the face of the human toll of Syria's conflict last year when she shared her experiences from the besieged city of Aleppo via Twitter . She and her family have been living in Turkey since fleeing Aleppo in December.

