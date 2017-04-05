Bannon bumped from National Security Council

Story highlights Bannon is Trump's chief strategist

He's been removed from the council

(CNN) Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's chief strategist, has been removed from the National Security Council, according to a senior administration official.

An official says Bannon was only on board to oversee now-ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's work to "deoperationalize" the National Security Council from the broad purview it had under Susan Rice.

It was an nontraditional role for a political hand like Bannon to have a role on the high-level policy council.

The White House has sought to give back a lot of control to the Defense Department and other national security agencies.