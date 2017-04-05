First on CNN: Secret Service agent on VP's detail caught after meeting with prostitute at Maryland hotel

Story highlights Police stopped the agent after exiting the hotel, a source said

He self-reported his arrest to the Secret Service

Washington (CNN) CNN has learned from multiple law enforcement sources that a Secret Service agent on Vice President Mike Pence's detail has been suspended from official duties after meeting a prostitute at a Maryland hotel. One law enforcement source says the agent was caught after police saw him exiting the hotel.

The police responded to a call from the hotel manager who became suspicious of activity in one of the rooms. The source said this was not a sting.

The agent was arrested and was charged with solicitation. He then self-reported his arrest to the Secret Service, the source said.

At the time of the incident, which occurred late last week, the agent was off-duty and did not present himself in his official capacity, according to law enforcement sources.

A Secret Service spokesperson, speaking on the record, acknowledges "an alleged incident" occurred and says it involved an off-duty Secret Service employee and said that the matter is under investigation by the Office of Professional Responsibility to determine the facts.

