Schwarzenegger accuses Trump of 'robbing (children) blind'

Los Angeles (CNN) Arnold Schwarzenegger found himself in familiar territory Wednesday: taking aim at President Donald Trump.

This time, the actor and former California governor blasted the President over his proposed $1.2 billion cut to after-school programs.

"President Trump promised us he wants to 'make America great again.' That's not how you make America great, by taking $1.2 billion from the children and robbing them blind," Trump said in front of hundreds of program leaders at the National After-School Summit at the University of Southern California's Schwarzenegger Institute.

"Why would he do that?" he said of the Trump budget's proposed elimination of the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant program. "Why would he want to balance the budget on the backs of those kids?"

Schwarzenegger vowed to put up a fight in Washington, calling the after-school program leaders in attendance "terminators."

